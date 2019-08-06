Northeast Ohio Weather: ALERT for afternoon storms containing heavy rain and potentially severe

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We have a cold front to our west through Michigan this morning. It is slow moving and will not cross our area until tomorrow afternoon. It is warm and humid today. Clouds will increase this morning and thunderstorms develop by afternoon from west to east. These storms will be relatively slow moving so locally heavy rain will be a problem. Be prepared for possible flooding in these downpours. A few storms could go severe this afternoon with wind damage being the biggest threat. More thunderstorms are in the forecast tonight. It will be a fairly active weather period for Ohio the next few days after the dry start to August for most of us.