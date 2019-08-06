President Trump to visit Dayton on Wednesday following mass shooting that left 9 dead

DAYTON, Ohio (WOIO) - President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit Dayton on Wednesday, the site of a mass shooting that occurred over the weekend.
The trip to Ohio comes three days after a gunman opened fire early Sunday morning at a Dayton bar.
Details of the president’s visit to the Dayton area are not being released at this time for security reasons.
Nine people were killed, including the gunman’s sister, and more than two dozen others were injured.
Dayton police responded to the scene and killed the suspect within 30 seconds, preventing any additional fatalities.
President Trump is also expected to visit El Paso, Texas where 22 people were killed on Saturday during a shooting rampage at a Walmart.
