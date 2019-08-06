Vermillion church hosts vigil in efforts to end gun violence

VERMILLION, Ohio (WOIO) - United Church of Christ in Vermilion is hosting a candlelight vigil and prayer service on Thursday, August 8 at 7:30 p.m. in efforts to end gun violence.
The vigil comes days after more than 30 people lost their lives in the two mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio.
The event is hosted through the church’s missions committee where Rev. Melinda S Quellhorst will also speak and help lead the prayer service.
A collection is also planned for the vigil with money raised to be put towards gun safety programs.
The vigil service will also include gun safety and suicide prevention information.
The church says all are welcome to attend the vigil.
