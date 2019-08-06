Victim of previous wrong way-driver crash reacts to Sunday’s disastrous, multiple-fatality wreck

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two innocent people were killed on I-90 east as a wrong way driver slammed head-on into their car.
It happened near the West 85th Street overpass late Sunday night.
Cleveland Police say 58-year-old Michael Kantos got on the highway at the exit ramp to West 25th Street, and began driving in the wrong direction. .
Kantos slammed into a car, killing the 19-year-old driver and a 20-year-old passenger. Two others in that car, both 19, are in critical condition.
This is all hitting too close to home for a survivor of a recent wrong way crash. “It’s sad, actually,” said Robert Hegedus.
Last September, Hegedus and his friends were on their motorcycles. The crash was caught on camera by a GoPro camera.
The video shows headlights coming right at that them on I-480 east near Lee Road.
“I knew pretty much I was hitting that car no matter what. You really don’t have a lot of response time in those situations. You have to think and react very quickly and if you don’t, it’s life or death pretty much. I mean, I seriously think I got lucky to have survived,” said Hegedus.
ODOT is taking steps to try and prevent these crashes with wrong way driver detectors.
For months, there’s been one in Cleveland at the exit from Westbound State Route 2 to West 28th Street. It’s a mounted camera and radar that picks up wrong way drivers.
Red lights start flashing to alert the driver and an alarm will go off to alert police.
It also takes a picture of the car. Hegedus says this is a good attempt, but he doesn’t feel it will really help.
In Sunday’s crash, we’re told the driver was going the wrong way for at least two miles. “I think there should be a sensor that notices a car coming down the wrong way and deploy tire spikes to disable the vehicle right there,” said Hegedus.
19 News asked ODOT if any additional wrong way driver detectors would be put in this area. We’re told right now, they’re focusing on the I-71 corridor in Cincinnati, but they do track these incidents and may consider other locations.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.