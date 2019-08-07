Alert Summit County neighbor spots burglary in process

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Two alleged burglars are now in custody after a resident saw them inside a neighbor’s home, said police.
Akron police responded to a burglary in process in the 100 block of Goodview Avenue around 11 p.m. Tuesday.
A neighbor had called 911 after seeing two men go to the back of a neighbor’s house.
According to police, the resident could then see the suspects walking around inside the home with flashlights.
When officers arrived, they said both suspects were running from the house.
Police said one suspect was arrested after he fell and the second suspect was found hiding under a bush at a nearby home.
Jeffrey Williams, 26, of Akron and Christopher Williams, 28, of Akron, are both now locked up in the Summit County Jail.
