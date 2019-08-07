Armed robber triggers lockdown at South Euclid’s Oakwood Commons plaza

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A voice came over the intercom Tuesday night at Burlington coat factory and warned shoppers that an armed robber was in the parking lot.
The apparel store was then placed on a brief lockdown, as was the rest of the Oakwood Commons shopping plaza.
Burlington customers were asked to wait in a break room, as a precaution, during the police emergency.
The suspect was captured by South Euclid police, and the lockdown was lifted.
The stores have been reopened, and police are investigating.
The suspect’s identity and the details surrounding the robbery incident have not yet been released.
