Bomb Squad evacuates restaurant on Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Bomb Squad responded to a restaurant on the city’s West Side Wednesday afternoon.
Police said the officers were called out to Gino’s Cento Anno at 1314 Denison Ave. around 12: 15 p.m. for a man claiming to have a bomb in his backpack.
According to Cleveland police, the suspect is 68-years-old.
His name is not being released, but police said he has been brought to MetroHealth Hospital for a psych evaluation.
Police currently have the building evacuated and are blocking traffic in the area, while they determine what is in the suspect’s backpack.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
