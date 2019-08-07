Bomb Squad evacuates restaurant on Cleveland’s West Side

Bomb Squad evacuates restaurant on Cleveland’s West Side
Gino's Cento Anno (Source: WOIO)
By Julia Tullos | August 7, 2019 at 1:10 PM EDT - Updated August 7 at 1:42 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Bomb Squad responded to a restaurant on the city’s West Side Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the officers were called out to Gino’s Cento Anno at 1314 Denison Ave. around 12: 15 p.m. for a man claiming to have a bomb in his backpack.

Cleveland Bomb Squad at Gino's on Denison Avenue Wednesday.
Cleveland Bomb Squad at Gino's on Denison Avenue Wednesday. (Source: WOIO)

According to Cleveland police, the suspect is 68-years-old.

His name is not being released, but police said he has been brought to MetroHealth Hospital for a psych evaluation.

Police currently have the building evacuated and are blocking traffic in the area, while they determine what is in the suspect’s backpack.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.