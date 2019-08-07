Cleveland-based Platform Beer Co. joins Anheuser-Busch as new craft partner

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One of the fastest growing breweries in the United States, based right here in Cleveland, is about to expand even more with a help from the makers of Bud Light and Budweiser.
Anheuser-Busch announced that Platform Beer Co., which was founded in 2014 by Cleveland entrepreneurs Paul Benner and Justin Carson is joining its Brewers Collective as a new craft partner.
“In speaking with the other craft brewery founders in Brewers Collective, we know partnering with Anheuser-Busch means we will have the resources and the autonomy to bring our vision for Platform Beer Co. to life,” said Benner. “Being able to continue leading the day-to-day operations was an important factor in our decision and we have no doubt that this partnership will benefit our loyal staff and passionate customer base.”
As part of the Brewers Collective partnership, Anheuser-Busch will invest money into Platform Beer Co., allowing them to hire more employees, open new facilities, and brew more unique beers.
“We will be able to provide our staff with resources like robust healthcare benefits including parental leave, 401K and growth opportunities that we currently don’t have and will make Platform an even better place to work and grow," added Carson.
Marcelo Michaelis, president of the Brewers Collective, said, “We are inspired by their experiential mindset, and we look forward to supporting their growth plans as they continue to push boundaries through their intrinsic craft values of education, connection and collaboration."
Platform Beer. Co creates more than 200 different brews each year.
