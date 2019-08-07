Dustin from ‘Stranger Things’ is bringing his band, Work In Progress, to Grog Shop in Cleveland Heights (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Gaten Matarazzo, who plays Dustin in the seriously popular Netflix show “Stranger Things", is bringing his band to the Cleveland area Aug. 14.
Work In Progress will be live at the Grog Shop in Cleveland Heights Aug. 14 at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.
Ticket prices vary from $15 for general admission to $99 for meet and greet packages.
(Parents/guardians accompanying minors into the venue for the pre-show meet and greet must purchase a general admission ticket for entry into the venue.)
The seven-piece band was started in late 2017.
Along with 16-year-old Matarazzo (vocals), the band is comprised of Chad Miller (21; guitar), Griffin Schriever (20; guitar), Matt Grayson (16; bass), AJ Grayson (18; keyboardist), and siblings Carmen (15; drums) and Sabrina (20; vocals).
The band has been in the studio and will debut its first EP soon.
