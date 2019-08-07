FedEx to end ground deliveries with Amazon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - FedEx is ending its ground service with Amazon.
The shipping company will not renew is contract with Amazon, which is set to expire at the end of August, according to Memphis Business Journal.
FedEx has been cutting ties with Amazon for a while now. In June, they announced they will not renew their FedEx Express contract with Amazon.
The moves come as Amazon has been working on their own shipping and delivery services. Amazon has been buying cargo planes and trucks to upgrade their service.
FedEx said the moves come as they look to focus on the booming e-commerce market, which they said is expected to grow to 100 million packages per day in the U.S. in the next seven years.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.