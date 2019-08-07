FirstEnergy Stadium announces road closures for first Browns preseason game

On game days, the City of Cleveland will close East 9th Street and West 3rd Street between Lakeside Avenue and FirstEnergy Stadium, including the SR-2 exits around the stadium, 90 minutes prior to kickoff until shortly after kickoff. (For example, if kickoff is at 1 p.m., the roads will start to close at 11:30 a.m. and reopen shortly after 1 p.m.)