FirstEnergy Stadium announces road closures for first Browns preseason game

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - With the Cleveland Browns’ first preseason game at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, FirstEnergy Stadium and City of Cleveland officials teamed up to announce game day road restrictions you need to know whether you’re going to the game or just heading downtown.
FirstEnergy Stadium officials encourage fans to get to Downtown Cleveland no later than one hour before kickoff to have enough time to enter the stadium and get in their seats before the game starts.
On game days, the City of Cleveland will close East 9th Street and West 3rd Street between Lakeside Avenue and FirstEnergy Stadium, including the SR-2 exits around the stadium, 90 minutes prior to kickoff until shortly after kickoff. (For example, if kickoff is at 1 p.m., the roads will start to close at 11:30 a.m. and reopen shortly after 1 p.m.)
While the roads are closed, only Browns parking pass holders and fans with disability drop-offs are allowed to drive on North Marginal Road from East 55th Street (which is Exit 175 on I-90) to get to FirstEnergy Stadium.
Here are directions recommended by FirstEnergy Stadium officials:
- If traveling westbound on I-90 from the east and intending to park at the Municipal Lot, your travel time will be reduced by exiting at Exit 196, South Marginal Road, and following the roadway to the Municipal Lot.
- If traveling westbound on I-90 from the east and intending to park on the North Marginal at one of the surface lots at Burke Airport or in that area, exit at E. 55th Street and follow North Marginal to the lots. Again, this will eliminate delays for you at E. 9th Street.
- If traveling from the east westbound on I-90, and your intended parking location is off any of the major cross streets in downtown Cleveland, for example, Lakeside, St. Clair, Superior, Chester, and Euclid, follow I-90 west around Dead Man’s Curve exiting either Superior/St. Clair, or Chester, or Prospect exit, and travel westbound to your intended parking destination.
- If traveling from the west or south, either northbound on I-71 or eastbound on I-90, and your intended parking location is off any of the major cross streets in downtown Cleveland (Lakeside, St. Clair, Superior, Chester, and Euclid), please do not exit on E.9th. Follow the highway to the Superior or the Lakeside exit and then travel westbound to your parking destination.
As for parking, the Orange, Purple, Red, Silver, Tan, and Yellow Lots adjacent to the stadium are reserved for season pass holders (outside of ADA needs as space permits) only, which means there no cash parking is available in those lots.
There is also no cash parking available at the North Coast Harbor Lot and the Dock 32.
FirstEnergy Stadium officials recommend parking in lots located north of Superior Avenue and south of North Marginal Road.
Now that the Cleveland Browns have partnered with ParkMobile, fans can also purchase a parking pass by clicking here.
Due to limited parking, fans are encouraged to ride the RTA to get to the stadium.
