5G wireless installation begins in Cleveland for faster cell service

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Construction of small cell facilities that will provide 5G wireless service throughout the city started in Cleveland this week.
Newly-installed utility poles that carry the 5G wireless equipment will be constructed in neighborhoods where the equipment cannot be mounted on existing poles.
Once the technology is installed and activated, residents in Cleveland with a 5G-enabled device will experience benefits like faster wireless speeds and high definition video calling.
The newest network technology is expected to be between 10 to 40 times faster than it is currently.
