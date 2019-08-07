Live: Rare ‘Corpse Flower’ blooming at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is eager to announce the blooming of the Titan Arum, appropriately called the “Corpse Flower” for its powerful odor when it opens.
The interest has grown so much the Zoo has added a livestream so fans of the flower can tune in and watch the bloom.
As it blooms, it will only be open for 24 to 36 hours.
“Some people say it smells like rotten meat, other people think it smells like stinky feet or very strong cheese,” Cleveland Metroparks horticulturalist Leigh Anne Lomax said.
The towering titan has been moved from the greenhouse to inside the RainForest after June 24 when the plant started to signal it may bloom soon.
The plant was acquired in 1994 and has only bloomed four times in 25 years.
“We’ve had a ton of interest in it, I am very excited. I hope people can make it out to see it,” Lomax said.
The threatened “Corpse Flower” is native to Sumatra, Indonesia.
Third-grade teacher Rachel Wayne, who works in Sumatra, and was visiting Cleveland and couldn’t resist visiting the RainForest to get a glimpse of the plant.
“Seeing it right now, I’m so excited,” Wayne said.
Lomax called the event a “unique occurrence.”
“It can be quite impressive when it blooms,” Lomax said.
Lomax said the plant’s one leaf will unfold and can be 8 to 10 feet tall and 8 to 10 feet wide.
