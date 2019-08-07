McConnell, GOP Senate unlikely to act swiftly on guns

Instead, Republicans are trying to build support for more modest measures, including so-called red-flag bills from Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., that would allow friends and family to petition authorities to keep guns away from some people, as well as adjustments to the existing background checks system. But those efforts are also running into trouble from conservatives, who worry about due process and infringing on gun owners' rights.