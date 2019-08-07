Northeast Ohio Weather: Humid with a few storms around today

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The system that brought us the storms yesterday is now east of our area. It is still a little unsettled, however, today so I am going to keep in a few showers and storms. These will be slow moving so you will get localized downpours. We are not anticipating severe storms today. The coverage of the storms will be much smaller today compared to yesterday. The sky will be a mix of sun and clouds. It remains humid with afternoon temperatures warming to around 80 degrees for most. A quiet night is in the forecast as the sky goes clear.