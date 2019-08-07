Northeast Ohio weather: Scattered downpours before 9:00 PM, severe storms possible tomorrow

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A weak cold front is bisecting our area today. It will drift east through the day. Another cold front will move through tomorrow. High pressure will follow Friday through the weekend.
Short Term Forecast:
Good afternoon! We are tracking a few scattered showers and rumbles of thunder today. We have also had several reports of waterspouts on Lake Erie. The environment is favorable for more waterspouts through the afternoon.
Waterspouts are generally harmless, unless you are boating nearby. Anyone who sees a waterspout is encouraged to stay away from the shore.
Should you expect more rain this afternoon? Yes, in spots. I think we will be dry in the Cleveland area by 3:00 PM. For the rest of the afternoon, the storms will be moving through areas south of Cleveland. Storms will come to an end for everyone by 9:00 PM.
First Alert Weather Day – Thursday:
We have issued a 19 News First Alert Weather Day for Thursday. We issue these when we feel that the weather will be significant enough to have an impact on your day.
We’ll begin the day on a dry note with plenty of sunshine. Clouds will thicken up by mid to late morning. Scattered storms will begin to dot the radar map by 10:00 AM (west of Cleveland), 11:00 AM in the Cleveland area.
Storms will move from northwest to southeast across our area. Some storms my produce damaging wind, heavy rain, frequent lightning, hail, and I can’t rule out a brief spin-up tornado.
Be sure that you have a way to get your severe weather warnings, should we see any issued on Thursday. Of course, the 19 News First Alert weather app is a great tool for this.
The peak timing for severe storms will be from 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM.
We will all be drying out before the Browns kick off at 7:30 PM.
Another Nice Stretch Ahead:
After Thursday’s cold front moves through, it will take our rain chances with it. Humidity levels will also drop.
Friday’s high: 78°
Saturday’s high: 77°
Sunday’s high: 81°
It will be gorgeous from Friday through Monday.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.