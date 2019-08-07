NWS confirms EF1 tornado touched down in Huron County on Tuesday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After surveying the damage from Tuesday’s line of intense storms, the National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado moved through portions of Huron County.
According to the NWS, the EF1 tornado touched down shortly before 5:30 p.m. in Norwalk with a path of 1.5 miles.
Estimated maximum wind speeds of the tornado were measured at 100 miles per hour, according to NWS officials.
There were no injuries reported that were related to the tornado.
Stay with 19 News as First Alert Meteorologist Samantha Roberts reports from the scene of the tornado in Norwalk beginning at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.