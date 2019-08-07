Police launch new alert system for North Ridgeville residents with special needs like autism, dementia

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - The North Ridgeville Police Department is hoping a new initiative will help care for residents with special needs.
The department is launching the “Special Needs and Wandering Alert” for individuals diagnosed with autism, dementia, or any other mental health issues that first responders should be alerted to.
The alert is meant to provide police and paramedics with information about residents that can be used to communicate more efficiently during a crisis situation.
Families of North Ridgeville residents with special needs can register that individual. That information is then entered into a database to alert emergency personnel who are responding.
Forms can be completed with a current photo and dropped off to the North Ridgeville Police Department or emailed to Somer Oliva.
