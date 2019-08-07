President Trump protester in Dayton had a family member shot during El Paso Walmart mass shooting

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two blocks from where President Donald Trump visited those injured in this past weekend’s Dayton mass shooting, about 300 protesters were out in force.
They lined the path to Miami Valley Hospital with signs that read “This blood is on your hands” and “Protect people, not guns.”
Jana Cooper was waving a Mexican flag, and little did 19 News reporter Dan Deroos know, she had a deeper connection to this weekend’s shootings, beyond being from Dayton.
“I have a lot of family from Mexico, so I’m very affected,” Cooper said. “And one of them did get shot in El Paso.”
“You had somebody get shot in the Walmart?” Deroos asked, amazed at the connection.
“Yes,” she replied.
Her cousin survived.
Obviously, hours later she heard news of another mass shooting, this time in her hometown.
“It’s just very emotional” Cooper said. “To deal with, knowing that something like this would happen to Dayton. I never thought in a thousand would happen.”
Not everyone outside of the hospital chanted “Enough is enough” and “Do something” asking for tougher gun laws.
A small group of the president’s supporters waved a “Trump 2020” flag as his motorcade left the hospital.
“I came down to support my president. We’re all entitled to our opinions regardless of what other people think,” Angela Wilcox, of Dayton, said.
President Trump’s visit to Miami Valley Hospital lasted about an hour-and-a-half before leaving for El Paso.
