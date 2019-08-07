Live: President Trump visits Dayton mass shooting victims, police and paramedics who responded

DAYTON, Ohio (WOIO) - President Donald Trump departed Wednesday morning en route for Dayton, the site of a mass shooting that occurred over the weekend.
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrived in Ohio shortly before 11 a.m.
The trip to Ohio, which has been met with some resistance, comes three days after a gunman opened fire early Sunday morning at a Dayton bar.
Nine people were killed, including the gunman’s sister, and more than two dozen others were injured.
Before boarding Air Force One, the president delivered remarks at the White House.
Protesters gathered in front of a Dayton hospital prior to his arrival.
According to the president’s tweet, he will meet with first responders, victims and their families in Dayton before visiting the site of another mass shooting in El Paso, Texas.
