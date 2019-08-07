Reports of armed robber trigger brief lockdown at South Euclid’s Oakwood Commons plaza

“Earlier this evening there was an armed robbery in Garfield Heights resulting in the victim’s cell phone being stolen. The cell phone was later “pinged” to the Burlington Store at Oakwood Commons in South Euclid. South Euclid Police were notified and arrived at Burlington and then requested that when the suspects left the store, that the doors be locked briefly for customer safety until the suspects were apprehended. Three suspects left Burlington and were then arrested by the Police in the parking lot. South Euclid Police recovered a stolen car and the cell phone. No guns or weapons were found on the suspects. A search warrant is pending to see if there are any weapons in the stolen vehicle.”