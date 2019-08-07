Several gut-wrenching 911 calls warn police about wrong-way driver before crash kills two innocent victims

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several drivers called 911 to report a car driving the wrong way on I-90 Sunday night.
ODOT camera footage shows the panicked callers dodging a 58-year-old wrong way driver.
Dispatchers promised the callers that help is on the way, but it just didn’t come in time.
“There was a horrible accident where we’re at right now,” one woman said. "I don’t know if the people are alive."
Two miles down the road from where Michael Kantos got on going the wrong way, the 911 calls shift from panic to devastation.
The community is now mourning the loss of the innocent 19-year-old driver, Maxfield Ligon.
Police say one of his three passengers, Cidney Thomas also died.
“As soon as the car hit the other car, it exploded,” a witness told dispatchers.
Two passengers in the victim’s car were taken to the hospital. They were in critical condition at last check.
According to court records the wrong-way driver had pleaded guilty on drug trafficking charges in the past.
Police believe he was intoxicated at the time of the crash.
