Waterspouts spotted over Lake Erie as storms move through Northeast Ohio Wednesday morning (photos, video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Conditions were favorable for the formation of watersports over Lake Erie on Wednesday morning.
Lines of storms moved through the area and over Lake Erie, triggering numerous waterspouts along Northeast Ohio’s lakeshore.
Twitter users took to social media to share photos of the waterspouts.
According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, waterspouts are most commonly defined as tornadoes over water.
If a waterspout if spotted, people are urged to use extreme caution and keep a safe distance. Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create hazardous seas.
