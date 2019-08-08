Alliance police arrest man accused of yelling racial slurs after car accident

ALLIANCE, Ohio (WOIO) - The man wanted for yelling the “n-word” and “white power” after crashing into a woman’s car turned himself in at the Alliance police station, according to officers.
Alliance police said Johnathan Hydock, 26, of Butler, PA, got into the car accident around 8 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Sawburg and State Streets.
Officers said Hydock yelled at the woman before fleeing the scene.
The victim took cell phone video of him screaming at her and showed it to Alliance police, who then put a still picture of the suspect on their Facebook page.
According to officers, Hydock turned himself in around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
He is charged with ethnic intimidation, aggravated menacing, driving under suspension, leaving the scene of an accident and assured clear distance.
Hydock is locked up in the Stark County Jail and will be arraigned Friday.
Police said the woman who was in the car with Hydock also turned herself in.
Brittany Kies, 28, of Butler, PA, is charged with obstructing official business and is out on bond.
Kies told Alliance police there was a gun in the glove box and Hydock did reach for it during the incident, but she told him no.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.