Angelina Jolie caught on camera exploring Cleveland Museum of Art

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - First, Angelina Jolie was spotted having a bite to eat at Ohio City’s Market Garden Brewery when she was in the Cleveland area celebrating her 18-year-old son Maddox’s birthday on Monday.
Now, we know that wasn’t the only Cleveland establishment the award-winning actress toured.
The Cleveland Museum of Art revealed on Twitter that Jolie explored the galleries and conservation of “CMA’s monumental 7th-century Cambodian sandstone figure of Krishna Lifting Mt. Govardhan” last week.
The Cleveland Museum of Art said they are working on an exhibition that will feature this artwork in 2020.
One of Angelina Jolie’s latest films, “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”, the sequel to the 2014 Disney retelling of “Sleeping Beauty,” is set to debut on the big screen on October 18, 2019.
