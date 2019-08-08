Beach Hazards Statement in Cleveland in effect until late Thursday night

Beach Hazards Statement in Cleveland in effect until late Thursday night
(Source: YouTube)
By Amber Cole | August 8, 2019 at 8:03 AM EDT - Updated August 8 at 8:03 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The National Weather Service has issued a Beach Hazards Statement for Cleveland.

Swimmers are at risk from high waves and dangerous conditions from 10 a.m. until late Thursday night.

A Beach Hazards Statement is issued when swimming risks exist from a combination of wind and large waves including rip currents and longshore currents.

These swimming risks can create life-threatening conditions for even the best swimmers.

Follow instructions from local authorities when applicable or stay out of the water to be safe.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.