Browns agree to relocate Berea church as they consider potential expansion

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The Browns, the city of Berea, the Berea School District and the Berea Mt. Zion Church have recently agreed to a deal that will result in the relocation of the Church to land formerly owned by the school district, and open the possibility of the Browns expanding their Berea facility.
The school district transferred the land to the city in an agreement to eliminate debt owed to the city, the city then transferred a portion of the land to the Browns in exchange for an extension of the lease that will now keep the Browns in the city until 2039.
The Browns will use the land to build a new Berea Mt. Zion Baptist Church, opening up the property, that is adjacent to the western edge of the Browns facility.
“It’s critical for us, the Browns are 25% of our income tax, we can’t afford to lose them,” Berea Mayor Cyril Kleem said when asked of the importance of the deal.
Residents who live in the neighborhood where the Church is located on Pearl St. tell 19 news that the Browns have been speaking with them about buying their property in an effort to open up land for possible expansion.
James Payne lives on Pearl St. and says he has had multiple conversations with a representative of the Browns and is open to the possibility of selling.
“Absolutely, and I wish the best for them, more space and more opportunity,” he said.
The Browns did not respond to an e-mail regarding the potential of expansion in Berea.
Kleem said he was not aware of what the Browns expansion plans may be other than they were interested in buying up properties and he was willing to help with the process.
“So far we haven’t dealt with anybody who’s been resistant,” he said, “The church we felt was the most difficult because there are so many people involved.”
