Caught on camera: Sparks fly as power lines come down in Sandusky

The incident occurred near the Tiffin-W. Monroe intersection

By Amber Cole | August 8, 2019 at 6:00 AM EDT - Updated August 8 at 6:07 AM

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Sandusky posted a dramatic video accompanied by a safety warning after multiple drivers drove through an area they were attempting to cordon off.

The incident occurred near the intersection of Tiffin Avenue and W. Monroe Street on Wednesday, where police responded to downed power lines.

Sandusky Police Chief John Orzech issued the following statement via Facebook:

A secondary burst of electricity! When we request the public to cooperate when we are trying to cordon off an area, we are watching out for your safety. Please be careful with down power lines!!! Stay safe....Chief Orzech

The city of Sandusky Police Department posted a second dash cam video that caught the explosion from a different location:

This was caught on our cruiser video yesterday. Electricity ⚡️ is no joke!

Police warned drivers that electricity is no joke and asked for greater cooperation on the roadways.

