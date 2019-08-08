Caught on camera: Sparks fly as power lines come down in Sandusky

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Sandusky posted a dramatic video accompanied by a safety warning after multiple drivers drove through an area they were attempting to cordon off.
The incident occurred near the intersection of Tiffin Avenue and W. Monroe Street on Wednesday, where police responded to downed power lines.
Sandusky Police Chief John Orzech issued the following statement via Facebook:
The city of Sandusky Police Department posted a second dash cam video that caught the explosion from a different location:
Police warned drivers that electricity is no joke and asked for greater cooperation on the roadways.
