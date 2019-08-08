Cleveland Browns trade running back Duke Johnson Jr. to the Houston Texans

Cleveland Browns trade running back Duke Johnson Jr. to the Houston Texans
Cleveland Browns running back Duke Johnson (29) walks onto the field during practice at the NFL football team's training facility Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) (Source: Ron Schwane)
By Chris Anderson | August 8, 2019 at 10:48 AM EDT - Updated August 8 at 11:28 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns announced Thursday morning that running back Duke Johnson was traded to the Houston Texans.

In exchange for Johnson, the Browns will receive a 2020 undisclosed draft pick.

Johnson was drafted by the Browns in 2015 as a third-round selection.

He played in 64 games, scored 13 touchdowns, and ran for 1,286 yards while receiving 2,170 yards.

Johnson, expecting a diminished role with the Browns after signing Kareem Hunt, requested a trade from Cleveland. Quarterback Baker Mayfield responded with strong words, describing Johnson’s situation as “self-inflicted.”

The Browns will now continue to rely heavily on second-year running back Nick Chubb until Hunt’s suspension ends after eight games.

