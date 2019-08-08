750 Cleveland firefighters demand chief be removed from office and criminally charged

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland firefighters filed a written demand to the city’s civil service commission, law director, and prosecutor demanding that Chief Angelo Calvillo be removed from office immediately and face multiple criminal charges on Thursday, according to attorney Joe Diemert.
Diemert said he is representing a total of 750 Cleveland firefighters in this case.
In a press release sent to 19 News, Diemert stated:
“The basis of the demand is the Chief’s violation of City of Cleveland Charter § 140, where it unambiguously prohibits civil-service employees from political activity, specifically prohibiting the circulating or seeking of signatures to any petition provided for by primary or election laws, or acting as a worker in favor of any candidate for public office.”
According to Diemert, the penalty for violating those rules is “immediate forfeiture of office and employment...any person any person who violates this section shall be deemed guilty of a misdemeanor, and upon conviction shall be fined not more than $1,000, or imprisoned not more than six months, or both."
The release stated certified copies of nominating petitions from the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections showed Chief Calvillo circulated nominating petitions on behalf of Mayor Frank Jackson for the primary election on multiple days in February and March of 2017.
Diemert said “each day and each person approached constitutes a separate violation of the law.”
A transcript of the deposition of Chief Calvillo taken on Sept. 14, 2018 for a separate matter showed the chief admitted under oath that he solicited signatures for candidate Jackson, according to the press release.
According to Diemert, the act is prohibited by the Department’s policies and procedures, “which Chief Calvillo fastidiously enforces against all other firefighters on a daily basis.”
In the release, International Association of Firefighters Local 93 President Fran Lally stated:
”On a daily basis we represent rank and file members of the Department that Chief Calvillo charges with even the smallest infractions, and yet the Chief himself believes he is exempt from Departmental policies, the Charter, and the Codes of the City. To allow such a person to continue serving in the top position of our Department would be a travesty of justice and further erode the respect from the men and women who put their lives on the line daily for the protection of our citizens and their property.”
Diemert said he met with Safety Director McGrath and a member of the law department last week and learned the law department “does not consider this a violation of the civil service rules nor the laws of the city.”
