Euclid woman pleads guilty to torching Sunoco Gas Station; authorities actively investigating new arson cases

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A Euclid woman appeared in Cuyahoga County Court on Tuesday and fessed up to burning down a Sunoco Gas Station two years ago.
According to court records, Japara Germany, 27, pleaded guilty to felony vandalism and aggravated arson in connection with the blaze.
Seventeen firefighters raced to the East 222nd Street station in May 2017 to douse the fire.
It took them nearly 30 minutes to suppress the flames, and the fire caused about $155,000 in damages.
No one was injured, and Germany will be sentenced on Sept. 4 at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center.
New cases under investigation
The Euclid Fire Department is actively investigating two recent fires where arson is suspected. The first occurred on June 4 at 101 Greenbrier Court, and the second occurred on July 28 at 7 Brandywine Square.
“These fires are a danger to citizens, but more importantly, firefighters,” EFD Capt. Tony Pellegrino said.
Anyone with information related to these recent fires is urged to contact the Euclid Fire Prevention Bureau at 216-289-8425.
