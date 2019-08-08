19 First Alert Weather Day: Strong storms possible inland before 9:00 PM, sunshine returns tomorrow

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A cold front over the central Great Lakes will move southeast across our area this afternoon and evening. In the wake of the front, high pressure will return to the region on Friday. The high will continue to dominate our weather through the weekend.
Short Term Forecast:
Good afternoon! Has it not been a gorgeous Thursday so far? Enjoy it, but don’t let your guard down. Scattered storms will be developing through the mid to late afternoon hours. Some storms may be strong to severe.
The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the following counties until 8:00 PM: Tuscarawas, Carroll, and Columbiana.
The greatest risk for storms (severe and storms in general) will be south of the Cleveland metro area. We may not see much, if anything, in the way of rainfall along the lakeshore this afternoon.
Any storms that develop will fizzle out by 9:00 PM.
If you’re going to the Browns game tonight, expect a beautiful evening. It will be partly cloudy and very comfortable. Your kickoff temperature will be about 80°. It will be a little breezy from time to time.
Another Nice Stretch Ahead:
As I mentioned above, high pressure will move into Northeast Ohio on Friday. This will keep things quiet and dry through Monday.
Friday’s high: 78°
Saturday’s high: 77°
Sunday’s high: 81°
Rain chances will return Monday into Tuesday. They are, however, short lived. At this time, Wednesday and Thursday are looking dry.
Some of us could actually use a little rain.
Here is where we stand rainfall-wise for the month of August so far:
Cleveland: 0.94” (Normal: 0.82”, Surplus: 0.12”)
Akron – Canton: 0.36” (Normal: 0.85”, Deficit: -0.49”)
Mansfield: 0.09” (Normal: 0.96”, Deficit: -0.87”)
Youngstown: 2.52” (Normal: 0.78”, Surplus: 1.74”)
