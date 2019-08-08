Man pleads guilty to throwing iguana at Painesville restaurant manager; ordered not to have animal for 5 years

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - The man who used an iguana as a weapon inside the Perkins in Painesville pleaded guilty Thursday.
On April 16, Arnold Teeter pulled the iguana from under his sweatshirt and swung it over his head before throwing it at a manager.
The iguana missed the restaurant manager and slid across the floor.
The young female iguana was injured during the attack and was taken to the Lake Humane Society for treatment.
The iguana, now named Copper, was treated for a leg fracture and metabolic bone diseases.
Her care was made possible by donations made to Lake Humane’s Angel Fund.
Police said the iguana had escaped from the home of her original owner in July of 2018, but they were reunited on July 12 at the Lake Humane Society.
“We are happy to report that the iguana is now reunited with its rightful owner,” said Painesville Police Chief Dan Waterman. “We wish Copper many calm and uneventful years ahead.”
Teeter was sentenced to 90 days in jail, but 77 days were suspended and he was given credit for the 13 days he already served.
Teeter was also placed on probation for 60 months, ordered not to possess or reside with any animal for five years and not to publicize or seek attention from this act.
He will also pay $254.25 in restitution to the Lake Humane Society.
