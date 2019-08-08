Ohio lawmaker proposes bill to require universal background checks for all gun purchases

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Less than a week after a deadly mass shooting in Dayton, a state representative introduced legislation that would require universal background checks before any firearms transactions in Ohio.
State Rep. Phil Robinson, a Democrat from Solon, proposed House Bill 317 on Wednesday with Democratic co-sponsor Rep. Adam Miller.
The bill, titled the “Protect Law Enforcement Act," would close all loopholes in Ohio that allow gun sales to occur without a background check.
Federal law currently requires licensed gun dealers to perform a background check when a firearm is purchased.
The “PLEA” legislation would hold unlicensed dealers in Ohio, including sellers at gun shows and online or private sales, to the same standards.
“To reduce violent crime and deter self-harm, we need to keep guns out of the hands of minors, felons, criminals and domestic abusers," said Rep. Robinson. “Closing the loophole in the background check process will help end easy access to guns by those who should not have guns and anyone who would sell them firearms.”
If passed, a National Instant Criminal Background Check would need to be processed immediately at the time of a transaction.
“This approach not only makes everyday Ohioans safer, but it aides and protects our local law enforcement," added Rep. Robinson. “For each person that poses a danger with a gun that doesn’t have one after failing a background check, that’s one less crime scene where an officer or civilians could lose their lives.”
Unlicensed, private firearms sellers would have to complete a gun sale at a federally licensed dealer or with assistance from a law enforcement agency that conducts background checks.
According to Rep. Robinson’s office, Ohio had the most number of ads on online gun marketplaces for firearm sales that would not require a background check in 2018.
