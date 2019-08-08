2 Strong 4 Bullies
Operation Backpack
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Tailgates at the Muni Lot: Cleveland issues reminder on rules, regulations

Cleveland Browns fans tailgate in the Muni Lot (File photo.)
Cleveland Browns fans tailgate in the Muni Lot (File photo.)
By Avery Williams
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Headed to the Muni Lot this weekend? The city of Cleveland wants you to follow their rules and regulations.

The city issued a reminder Wednesday, just days before the Cleveland Browns are set to host the Orange & Brown Practice at FirstEnergy Stadium.

If you have a tailgate date planned this football season, here’s what you need to know.

  1. No open pit fires
  2. Propane grills only (No charcoal)
  3. No alcohol
  4. Saving spaces prohibited
  5. Attendees will be charged for all occupied parking spaces
  6. No in & out privileges
  7. All liter must be dispensed in trash containers
  8. Vandalism of any type will not be tolerated
  9. Crossing the Shoreway is prohibited
  10. No private bathrooms
  11. Lanes must remain clear of activity at all times

The city said violating these rules may result in fines and/or getting kicked out.

As for Sunday’s scrimmage, the city said only the western portion of Muni Lot will be open. There will be 25 portable restrooms and 25 trash cans available.

The Muni Lot opens at 7 a.m. for regular and pre-season weekend homes games and 5 p.m. for evening games. Each parking space costs $25.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
Terry Francona
Cleveland Indians Manager Terry Francona steps away for rest of 2021 season to recover
A vehicle was smashed to pieces after a crash on West 150th Street near the Lorain Road...
Car smashed to pieces in crash on Cleveland’s West Side
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
Four people died in a two-car crash late Thursday afternoon in Stark County.
Victims identified after 4 die in car crash in Stark County

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 7, 2015, file photo, a visitor to the Pro Football Hall of Fame pauses to...
Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week: List of events
Two guardians rest on the Hope Memorial Bridge within site of Progressive Field, Friday, July...
Cleveland Indians reach deal to extend Progressive Field lease to 2036, invest $435 million for renovations
Katie Nageotte, of United States, celebrates after winning the final of the women's pole vault...
Olmsted Falls High School graduate wins gold medal for US in Olympics pole vault competition
Springer gets 4 hits, Matz wins as Jays beat Indians 8-6