Tailgates at the Muni Lot: Cleveland issues reminder on rules, regulations

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Headed to the Muni Lot this weekend? The city of Cleveland wants you to follow their rules and regulations.

The city issued a reminder Wednesday, just days before the Cleveland Browns are set to host the Orange & Brown Practice at FirstEnergy Stadium.

If you have a tailgate date planned this football season, here’s what you need to know.

No open pit fires Propane grills only (No charcoal) No alcohol Saving spaces prohibited Attendees will be charged for all occupied parking spaces No in & out privileges All liter must be dispensed in trash containers Vandalism of any type will not be tolerated Crossing the Shoreway is prohibited No private bathrooms Lanes must remain clear of activity at all times

The city said violating these rules may result in fines and/or getting kicked out.

As for Sunday’s scrimmage, the city said only the western portion of Muni Lot will be open. There will be 25 portable restrooms and 25 trash cans available.

The Muni Lot opens at 7 a.m. for regular and pre-season weekend homes games and 5 p.m. for evening games. Each parking space costs $25.

