Browns fans return to Cleveland’s Muni Lot for pregame tailgate

Cleveland Browns fans tailgate in the Muni Lot (File photo.)
By Avery Williams and Katie Tercek
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 8:46 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Browns fans hot to Cleveland’s Municipal Parking Lot this weekend to celebrate the return of a full-capacity crowd at Browns Stadium.

Fans were excited to return and optimistic for the teams’ chances after the COVID-19 pandemic impacted how fans watched games.

“The season last year was so good that you have to come back out and support... the roster, the lineup, the coaching staff,” said one fan.

If you have a tailgate date planned this football season, here’s what you need to know.

  1. No open pit fires
  2. Propane grills only (No charcoal)
  3. No alcohol
  4. Saving spaces prohibited
  5. Attendees will be charged for all occupied parking spaces
  6. No in & out privileges
  7. All liter must be dispensed in trash containers
  8. Vandalism of any type will not be tolerated
  9. Crossing the Shoreway is prohibited
  10. No private bathrooms
  11. Lanes must remain clear of activity at all times

The city said violating these rules may result in fines and/or getting kicked out.

As for Sunday’s scrimmage, the city said only the western portion of Muni Lot will be open. There will be 25 portable restrooms and 25 trash cans available.

The Muni Lot opens at 7 a.m. for regular and pre-season weekend homes games and 5 p.m. for evening games. Each parking space costs $25.

As a reminder, FirstEnergy Stadium is back to full capacity.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.

