Muni Lot open to tailgaters at noon for Thursday night Browns game

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Headed to the Muni Lot to tailgate before the Browns take on the Broncos for Thursday Night Football?

Here’s what the city of Cleveland wants you to know...

The Muni Lot will open at 12 p.m. on Oct. 21 for tailgaters.

Though you may be used to arriving early to get your spot on Sundays, many of the parking lots downtown may be already filled during business hours considering it is a weekday.

Even if you aren’t planning on tailgating, parking throughout the city may pose more of a challenge than what you may typically experience on a Sunday.

As for Muni Lot, traffic overflow will be directed to the industrial area starting at East 38th Street and King Avenue.

Motorists will be instructed to line up on King Avenue eastbound to East 40th Street, then south of East 40th Street and west on Lakeside Avenue.

Do not wait on East 9th Street, the Shoreway, the South Marginal, East 55th Street, nor St. Clair Avenue.

City of Cleveland officials want to remind fans of these 11 rules and regulations for all 2021 Cleveland Browns home game celebrations in the Muni Lot

No open pit fires Propane grills only (No charcoal) No alcohol Saving spaces prohibited Attendees will be charged for all occupied parking spaces No in & out privileges All liter must be dispensed in trash containers Vandalism of any type will not be tolerated Crossing the Shoreway is prohibited No private latrines (portable latrines are available in the lot). Lanes must remain clear of activity at all times

City officials said violating these rules may result in fines and being ejected from the premises.

As for Thursday’s pregame, the eastern portion of Muni Lot will open at noon for game-day vehicles, but the western portion of the lot will not be open to game-day parking until 5 p.m.

The Mayor’s Office of Communication also listed these answers to common questions and other information regarding tailgate activities in Muni Lot:

Lot Operation and Fees – This Thursday, Oct. 21, the eastern portion of the lot will open at noon for game-day vehicles while the western portion of the lot will not be open to game-day parking until 5 p.m.

No vehicles will be allowed in the previously mentioned lots before designated start times.

Security officers will be assigned to the lot to ensure that no vehicles attempt to enter prior to the designated times. The public is reminded that it is important to obey traffic laws and that no vehicles are permitted to park or stop on busy roadways.

The parking fee in the municipal lot is $25 dollars per parking space. Attendees will be charged for all occupied parking spaces.

The municipal lot opens promptly at 7 a.m. for all regular season weekend home games.

One exception is the Sunday, September 22nd home game which starts at 8:20 p.m. so the municipal lots will open at 2 p.m.

Cleveland Police will not permit vehicles to line-up or stage on the Shoreway before game time.

Alcohol and Safety - Open containers, consumption of alcohol and public intoxication are all prohibited inside the municipal lot. For those who plan to consume alcohol during any sporting event, always ensure there is a designated driver. Please exercise caution at all times and “if you see something, please say something.”

Sanitation - There will be 48 portable restrooms, 50 trash cans, and three dumpsters in the lot during all regular season games. Private latrines are strictly prohibited. Please make sure all trash is disposed of properly before you leave any lot.

Parking – Parking restrictions are put in place in downtown Cleveland for each Browns home football game – typically for three hours before each game and until two hours after the game’s completion. Look for signs attached to posts, poles and parking meters in those areas affected by the restrictions. Violators will be ticketed and towed if parked in violation. All associated fines and fees to have an automobile released must be done at the One Stop Vehicle Impound Center located at 3040 Quigley Rd.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.