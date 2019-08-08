Here’s what you can & can’t do at Muni Lot tailgates in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Headed to the Muni Lot for a tailgate? The city of Cleveland wants you to follow the rules and regulations.

The city issued its annual reminder Saturday, just one day before the Browns are set to host the Philadelphia Eagles for their first pre-season home game.

If you have a tailgate date planned this football season, here’s what you need to know:

No open pit fires Propane grills only (No charcoal) No alcohol Saving spaces prohibited Attendees will be charged for all occupied parking spaces No in and out privileges All litter must be dispensed in trash containers Vandalism of any type will not be tolerated Crossing the Shoreway is prohibited No private bathrooms Lanes must remain clear of activity at all times

City officials said violating these rules may result in fines and/or getting kicked out.

The Muni Lot opens at 5 a.m. for regular and pre-season weekend homes games.

For evening games, the eastern portion of the lot opens at noon while the western portion opens at 5 p.m.

There will be 48 portable restrooms, 50 trash cans, and three dumpsters available.

Each parking space costs $30.