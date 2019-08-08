Toy bomb found in Solon clothing donation bin triggers scare

SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Solon Police Department said Planet Aid employees got more than they expected when they were emptying a clothing donation bin.
According to the police report, officers were dispatched to 30901 Carter St. at 9:40 a.m. on Tuesday when workers discovered the suspicious item that resembled an explosive device.
The SEALE Hazardous Material Team also responded to the scene, and determined the “explosive device” was just a toy, according to police.
