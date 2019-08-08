Truck driver fatally struck by hit-and-run driver while stopped on turnpike with hazard lights on

RILEY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Milan Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian that occurred in Riley Township early Thursday morning.
Troopers responded to the westbound lanes of the Ohio Turnpike near mile post 95 in Sandusky County around 1:30 a.m.
According to OSHP, an investigation determined that a commercial tractor-trailer was stopped on the right berm with hazard lights on prior to the accident. The driver was standing outside his truck when he was struck by a vehicle that left the roadway.
OSHP said the driver, who has been identified as 53-year-old Paul William Hurtienne, was considered a pedestrian at the time of the crash.
Hurtienne, of Burlington, Wisconsin, was operating a 2003 Kenworth semi pulling an empty flatbed trailer.
It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the accident, which remains under investigation.
Troopers are trying to locate a white straight truck that was spotted near the crash scene. They don’t know if the truck was involved, but said if it was, it would have significant damage on the right side.
OSHP asked anyone who witnessed the crash or who can help identify the box truck to call the Milan Post at 419-499-4808.
