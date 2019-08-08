Virtual reality goes inside the 28-minute Hyperloop ride from Cleveland to Chicago

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The Ohio Conference on Freight takes place in Cleveland this week, and seeing as how the biggest “freight” project out there is the Hyperloop, attendees will get a virtual reality look inside.
The Hyperloop from Cleveland to Chicago, that can get you there in 28 minutes, is still in its early planning stages but the freight conference could get the project some backers.
The Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency (NOACA) and the Hyperloop Transportation Technologies (HTT) are the heads of the plan that still doesn’t have a price tag.
A $1.2 million feasibility study is nearly complete and is expected to be released this fall.
Staff from HTT will present their research which includes full scale testing underway in France and while they don’t have a timeline for Cleveland, it may not be as far away as you think.
“Hyperloop, it will come sooner than you think,” Rob Miller with HTT said. “We’re not talking decades, we’re talking about years.”
The idea is a passenger capsule that travels through a vacuum sealed tube at speeds approaching, or surpassing that of planes.
At the conference a 4D virtual reality headset will show people what its like inside a Hyperloop station, and inside a capsule.
If the Cleveland to Chicago project works, the idea is to expand to other Great Lakes area communities like Detroit, Toronto Pittsburgh and Buffalo.
