Another criminal walks out of Cuyahoga County Court before going to prison

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Jail is bursting at the seams. Overcrowded far beyond what it was built to hold. It has stirred a debate over ways to allow more of those arrested to be on bond awaiting trial. One of those out on bond is Lameer Rayshawn Kidd.
Kidd was out on a $250,000 bond, wearing a GPS device. In theory he could be monitored 24/7 by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s electronic monitoring unit.
“He had a jury trial, when the jury went to deliberate he left the courtroom, which he had the right to do because he had an ankle bracelet on. Except he went down in the flats, cut off his ankle bracelet and is now wanted on warrant capiases because he failed to return to court.” explained Crime Stoppers Det. Richard McIntosh.
19 News did the research on Kidd. His record includes kidnapping, carrying a concealed weapon, assault, aggravated burglary and abduction. He also wasn’t allowed to carry a gun because of his crimes.
Earlier this month, Tyshell Connor came to court for sentencing. She was allowed a few days to get her affairs together. While waiting to have a GPS installed she simply walked away. She turned herself in the next day after we reported what had happened. Crime Stoppers is now involved.
“You stay anonymous. Nobody will know that you contacted us but we very badly want to get him off the street,” McIntosh added that the reward leading to Kidd’s capture could earn someone a $2,500 cash.
Crime Stoppers can be contacted at 216-25-crime.
By the way Kidd’s premonition was right on target. When the jury returned it was with a guilty verdict.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.