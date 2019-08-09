4,500 athletes about to jump into Lake Erie at Edgewater where the water quality level today is “poor”

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -For the second consecutive year, on Saturday 4,500 athletes will compete in the the 2019 Toyota Age Group National Championships at Edgewater Beach in Cleveland where the predicted water quality forecast came back today as “poor.”
The Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District (NORSD) puts out two pieces of water quality information every day.
The first is a predictive model called “Nowcast" that looks at possible conditions.
“Nowcast uses easily-measurable variables – water temperature, turbidity, wave height, pH, rainfall, etc.— to mathematically estimate bacteria levels,” according to Jenn Elting with NORSD. “This gives us a quicker picture of water quality.”
To get an exact water quality report NORSD also sends water samples to a lab, but results take a day to come back.
“It takes 24 hours for our lab to get actual water quality results (E. coli), which means that our lab today will announce test results from samples collected yesterday,” Elting said.
While all of that is about as clear as the lake itself, the question still remains if the athletes should be concerned about the E. Coli levels?
Elting said that decision is not up to NORSD, since they only test the water and post results.
Edgewater is run by the Cleveland Metroparks.
“While swimming was temporarily closed earlier in the week due to water quality, water quality conditions have significantly improved and are well below the threshold to impact the swimming area,” according to Jacqueline Gerling, spokeswoman for the Metroparks.
Ultimately the decision to swim will be up to USA Triathlon.
“USA Triathlon is aware of the recent rainfall in Cleveland that caused swimming restrictions at Edgewater Beach due to heightened bacteria levels earlier in event week,” Caryn Maconi with USA Triathlon said. “Test results Thursday and Friday showed levels within the normal range, and at this time the Toyota USA Triathlon Age Group National Championships taking place Saturday and Sunday will continue as planned. We are working closely with Cleveland Metroparks and the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District to monitor and test the water quality in Lake Erie on a continuous basis.”
According to staff at the Cuyahoga County Board of Health people who are sick or have a compromised immune system would be the most at risk by swimming in water with elevated E. Coli levels.
“It’s more of a personal decision if they want to get in the water,” Tom Fink, Program Director for the Board of Health. “We put the advisories out there, that there’s a possibility it could happen.”
While bacteria levels are being monitored, waves are another concern that canceled two events today.
“While water quality tests show bacteria levels within the normal range, USA Triathlon, in conjunction with the U.S. Coast Guard and local meteorologists, has made the decision to cancel Friday’s Open Water Swim Competition and the swim practice for the 2019 Toyota USA Triathlon Age Group National Championships due to strong currents, wind and wave conditions,” Maconi said. “At this time, the Olympic and Sprint-Distance races on Saturday and Sunday are scheduled to go on as planned.”
