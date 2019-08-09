4,500 athletes about to jump into Lake Erie at Edgewater where the water quality level today is “poor”

“USA Triathlon is aware of the recent rainfall in Cleveland that caused swimming restrictions at Edgewater Beach due to heightened bacteria levels earlier in event week,” Caryn Maconi with USA Triathlon said. “Test results Thursday and Friday showed levels within the normal range, and at this time the Toyota USA Triathlon Age Group National Championships taking place Saturday and Sunday will continue as planned. We are working closely with Cleveland Metroparks and the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District to monitor and test the water quality in Lake Erie on a continuous basis.”