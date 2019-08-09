1 in 10 childcare facilities still using recalled infant sleepers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A troubling new study published by U.S. Pirg reveals that the inclined infant sleeper, a product linked to over 30 deaths, is still being used at child-care facilities across the country.
Earlier this year, Fisher-Price recalled all 4.7 million of its Rock ‘n Play Sleepers. Months later, the toy giant recalled an additional 71,000 units of its Play Yard products that include inclined infant-sleeper add-ons.
Given the large number of deaths associated with the Fisher-Price product, Disney and Eddie Bauer recently issued a recall of 24,000 sleepers as a precautionary measure.
An investigation by Consumer Reports uncovered at least 32 deaths associated with the Rock ‘n Play Sleeper since the product first came to market in 2009. The report also raised troubling questions about how the product was created and marketed.
Despite the ongoing recalls and warnings, the U.S. Pirg study found these and similar products are still being used and even remain available for purchase on some online websites:
"Between June 20th and July 10th, U.S. PIRG and Kids In Danger (KID) contacted more than 600 child care facilities through emails and phone calls about whether they were using the recalled sleepers in their child care facilities.
One in 10 of the 376 survey respondents that have children under one indicated they were using at least one of these dangerous sleepers in the child-care facilities. The survey covered states that banned these products such as Wisconsin and Texas, and those without any state law, such as Georgia. And we found these dangerous products still in use at some facilities despite the state bans."
In addition to some daycare center and parents still using the recalled devices, the study also found that some websites, including Facebook Marketplace, are still allowing the recalled units to be sold.
Even one dangerous sleeper is one too many for parents to be comfortable, according to safety experts.
