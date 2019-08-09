Cleveland daycare set to have license revoked after death of 2-month-old girl

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland daycare where 11-week-old Di’Yanni Griffin died is set to have its license revoked.
The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services inspection report stated the child died while at Nana’s Home Daycare on June 18.
The following statement regarding the incident was given to 19 News by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services back on June 24:
“When a child dies while in the care of a family child care provider, the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services can immediately suspend a provider’s license. Because of the tragic situation that occurred in Cleveland last week, ODJFS has suspended the license of Nana’s Home Daycare. The facility cannot continue to operate and care for children. Its license will remain suspended until the public children services agency completes its investigation or the provider’s license is revoked.”
Ohio Department of Job and Family Services spokesperson Bret Crow said a proposed adjudication order was sent to Nana’s Home Daycare owner Danielle Townsend notifying her that the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services intends to revoke her license if she does not request a hearing within 30 days.
However, the proposed adjudication order was delayed because authorities “had a hard time serving her,” according to Crow.
Crow said the final step in the process is an adjudication order notifying Townsend that her license has been revoked will be sent to her to acknowledge by certified mail.
Initial reports indicated the baby died at University Hospitals after Griffin’s mother, Taylor Bush, noticed her daughter was not moving and called 911.
Danielle Townsend told 19 News that she was not at the facility when the baby died.
However, Townsend said her sister, who is a certified substitute, was taking care of Griffin at that time.
Di’Yanni Griffin’s mother, Taylor Bush, told 19 News that she never got a call saying her daughter was breathing strangely.
Bush said she called 911 when she noticed Griffin was not moving when she picked her up from the daycare.
First responders tried to revive Griffin, but they could not find a pulse.
The final cause of death is still being determined by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.
