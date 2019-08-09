Culver’s restaurant groundbreaking ceremony launches construction of Strongsville location

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Culver’s restaurant, home of ButterBurgers, fresh frozen custard and Wisconsin cheese curds is coming to Strongsville.
The City of Strongsville said a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday launched the construction project that is taking over the former Jennifer’s site at 8464 Pearl Road.
Strongsville officials said the old building is scheduled to be torn down on August 21.
Culver’s is set to open in January, according to the City of Strongsville.
