Damon Sheehy-Guiseppi scores touchdown in 1st Cleveland Browns game after sleeping outside before training camp (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Almost as if it was a Hollywood movie script, Damon Sheehy-Guiseppi scored a touchdown in his first game with the Cleveland Browns after having to lie his way into a team tryout.
The wide receiver was sleeping outside in Miami, Fla. because he couldn’t afford a hotel room.
He spent his final dollars on training so that he could attend a Browns tryout at the start of summer. Sheehy-Guiseppi actually lied and said that he knew a Browns executive so he could have the opportunity to practice.
His determination paid off in a big way. Sheehy-Guiseppi earned a spot on the Cleveland Browns’ preseason roster.
In his first preseason game, Sheehy-Guiseppi ran 86 yards to return a punt from the Washington Redskins for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
The entire team rushed to the end zone to celebrate Sheehy-Guiseppi’s touchdown.
“I felt all the love. I couldn’t breathe under the pile," Sheehy-Guiseppi said after the game. "I was over there gasping for air, but I felt all the love. I saw all of them come running down there [to the end zone] and it was just a blessing.”
"I’m just super proud to be able to take advantage of the moments like that,” Sheehy-Guiseppi added.
The Cleveland Browns travel to Indianapolis to take on the Colts in their second preseason game on Saturday, Aug. 17.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.