Damon Sheehy-Guiseppi scores touchdown in 1st Cleveland Browns game after sleeping outside before training camp (video)
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Damon Sheehy-Guiseppi (15) runs for an 86-yard punt return during the second half of the team's NFL preseason football game against the Washington Redskins, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) (Source: Ron Schwane)
By Chris Anderson | August 9, 2019 at 11:06 AM EDT - Updated August 9 at 11:08 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Almost as if it was a Hollywood movie script, Damon Sheehy-Guiseppi scored a touchdown in his first game with the Cleveland Browns after having to lie his way into a team tryout.

The wide receiver was sleeping outside in Miami, Fla. because he couldn’t afford a hotel room.

He spent his final dollars on training so that he could attend a Browns tryout at the start of summer. Sheehy-Guiseppi actually lied and said that he knew a Browns executive so he could have the opportunity to practice.

His determination paid off in a big way. Sheehy-Guiseppi earned a spot on the Cleveland Browns’ preseason roster.

In his first preseason game, Sheehy-Guiseppi ran 86 yards to return a punt from the Washington Redskins for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

The entire team rushed to the end zone to celebrate Sheehy-Guiseppi’s touchdown.

“I felt all the love. I couldn’t breathe under the pile," Sheehy-Guiseppi said after the game. "I was over there gasping for air, but I felt all the love. I saw all of them come running down there [to the end zone] and it was just a blessing.”

"I’m just super proud to be able to take advantage of the moments like that,” Sheehy-Guiseppi added.

The Cleveland Browns travel to Indianapolis to take on the Colts in their second preseason game on Saturday, Aug. 17.

