Freddie “not concerned” about Callaway’s behavior

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens says he’s not concerned about Antonio Callaway’s latest drug violation, and believes the wide receiver, suspended on Friday for the first four games of the season for violating the league’s substance abuse policy, will take the necessary steps moving forward to avoid another setback.
“I’m not concerned," Freddie said following Friday’s practice. “I’m about moving forward from here on, since he’s been with us, that’s it. That’s the only thing I’m concerned about.”
Callaway is allowed to practice with the team until the regular season kicks off, but missed Friday’s practice with a high ankle sprain.
While the suspension is a setback for Callaway, it doesn’t greatly affect the Browns’ receiving corps at the moment. Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry and Rashard Higgins have been their top three.
“I feel like Antonio’s gotten better over the last three weeks, and he’s gonna continue to get better,” Kitchens said.
At least until the regular season, at which point he’ll have to shut it down for a month.
