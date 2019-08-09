Man accused of yelling ‘n-word’ while trying to pull gun on black woman faces Alliance judge (video)

Johnathan Hydock, 26, of Butler, Penn., yelled the n-word and white power at a black woman following an accident Tuesday. Hydock also tried to pull a gun on the woman, but his accomplice, Brittany Kies, stopped him and the pair fled the scene, according to Alliance Police. Source: Alliance Police
By John Deike | August 9, 2019 at 12:47 PM EDT - Updated August 9 at 1:14 PM

ALLIANCE, Ohio (WOIO) - The man wanted for yelling the “n-word” and “white power” after crashing into a woman’s car turned himself in at the Alliance police station, according to officers.

Authorities said Johnathan Hydock, 26, of Butler, Penn., got into the car accident around 8 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Sawburg and State streets.

Officers said Hydock yelled racial slurs at the woman, who is black, before fleeing the scene.

The victim took cell phone video of him screaming at her and showed it to Alliance police, who then put a still picture of the suspect on their Facebook page.

According to officers, Hydock turned himself in around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

He is charged with ethnic intimidation, aggravated menacing, driving under suspension, leaving the scene of an accident and assured clear distance.

Hydock was locked up in Stark County Jail, and is being arraigned at 1 p.m. in Alliance Municipal Court.

Police said the woman who was in the car with Hydock also turned herself in.

Brittany Kies, 28, of Butler, Penn., is charged with obstructing official business and is out on bond.

Kies told Alliance police there was a gun in the glove box and Hydock did reach for it during the incident, but Kies intervened and stopped him, according to police.

