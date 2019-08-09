NFL suspends Cleveland Browns receiver Antonio Callaway for violating substance abuse policy

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Antonio Callaway (11) celebrates with tight end Darren Fells (88) and wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) (Source: Butch Dill)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The NFL announced on Friday that Cleveland Browns wide receiver Antonio Callaway has been suspended for violating the league’s policy on substance abuse.

The suspension without pay if for the first four games of the 2019 regular season.

I take full responsibility for my actions. I made a mistake and I own that. I have taken steps to make myself better and I appreciate the Browns standing by me and supporting me during this time. I know there’s nothing I can say to regain trust; it will all be about my actions.
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Antonio Callaway

Callaway is eligible to participate in all preseason games and resume all regular season activities on Monday, Sept. 30.

We’re disappointed in Antonio. Freddie and I have had a direct conversation with him about where we stand. He understands our expectations of him. We will continue to support him as long as he remains committed to taking advantage of the resources made available to him by our club and the league to help him become the best version of himself as a person first and foremost.
Cleveland Browns general manager John Dorsey

The second-year wide receiver played all 16 games in 2018, scoring 5 touchdowns with 586 yards.

Callaway, who joins Browns running back Kareem Hunt on the suspension list, is behind Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry on Cleveland’s receiving depth chart.

Strongsville police initially cited Callaway in August 2018 during an unrelated incident for marijuana possession, but that charge was dropped. He was instead convicted on a traffic offense.

