NFL suspends Cleveland Browns receiver Antonio Callaway for violating substance abuse policy

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The NFL announced on Friday that Cleveland Browns wide receiver Antonio Callaway has been suspended for violating the league’s policy on substance abuse.
The suspension without pay if for the first four games of the 2019 regular season.
Callaway is eligible to participate in all preseason games and resume all regular season activities on Monday, Sept. 30.
The second-year wide receiver played all 16 games in 2018, scoring 5 touchdowns with 586 yards.
Callaway, who joins Browns running back Kareem Hunt on the suspension list, is behind Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry on Cleveland’s receiving depth chart.
Strongsville police initially cited Callaway in August 2018 during an unrelated incident for marijuana possession, but that charge was dropped. He was instead convicted on a traffic offense.
This story will be updated.
